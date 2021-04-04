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FRIENDS! Things; trusted media don't tell you
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360 views • April 04, 2021
Hello and I appreciate you to read the description-
In my last 40 to 50 posts I have laid a foundation- Being a Mason for nearly 50 years, I know how to construct a foundation that will not crack or settle-
In my previous 50 short clip videos anyone can learn enough about 5G and the COVID-19 hoax and enough History to see the repeats today of yesterday's history; the same families, and the same money involved and these few who place themselves above the rest of humanity; it is because they have friends in places higher than humanity-
In my last 40 to 50 posts I have laid a foundation- Being a Mason for nearly 50 years, I know how to construct a foundation that will not crack or settle-
In my previous 50 short clip videos anyone can learn enough about 5G and the COVID-19 hoax and enough History to see the repeats today of yesterday's history; the same families, and the same money involved and these few who place themselves above the rest of humanity; it is because they have friends in places higher than humanity-
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