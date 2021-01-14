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Meet the BLM/ANTIFA COINTELPRO Who Framed Trump (MAGA) and How CNN Cooper Was Clueless Interviewing Him
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80 views • January 14, 2021
More and more information is coming out now that the dust settles as to what happened in the Congress False Flag on January 6th. The reports (now that Trump has been impeached - again) are that the 'attack' on Congress was well organized and now that Trump has been sent to the sidelines CNN is saying that Republicans helped 'organize' it. Unbelievable, this was totally a ANTIFA/BLM George Soros NATO 'Operation Gladio' style operation. The Civil War agitators (Boogaloo) organizers were also behind this. In this video we look at one ANTIFA/BLM leader from Utah (John Sullivan) who has now been outed as an agent provocateur and needs to have an eye kept on him as he goes from protest to protest pretending to be a 'journalist' when he really is an Enemy of the state as this video will show.
Video credit:
Analysis of Ashli Babbit Video Suggests Coordinated Actions—Interview W. Masako Ganaha Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nvqvvsqJ_s&;t=190s
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COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
Video credit:
Analysis of Ashli Babbit Video Suggests Coordinated Actions—Interview W. Masako Ganaha Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nvqvvsqJ_s&;t=190s
My social media and channels:
Email: [email protected]
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:
Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. FAIR USE is a use PERMITTED by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, ''educational'' or personal use tips the balance in favour of FAIR USE.
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