© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Second Coming Preparations-Series (Altering the Perceptions of Your Mind(continued) and How to Induce a Lucid Dream) Part 4
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 13, 2021
(Exploring Levels of Consciousness, continued)
You need to understand your own personal symbolism first to make best use of altered states. (Part 1 & 2) Everyone is different. It is the same with REM and lucid dream symbolism.
To get into these consciousness states, but they seem to vague, I suggest you use lucid dreaming to springboard into the levels described within this Chapter of Seth Speaks.
If you want to lucid dream just keep asking yourself to take conscious control of your dream. You can condition yourself to do this while away by asking yourself "Am I dreaming" when obviously you are awake, but the conditioning will get you to do that while REM dreaming and then, soon, boom.... you become conscious within a sleeping dream... it is really cool!
Once you are lucid within your dream, you will need to learn to concentrate not to wake up, but it will happen over and over until you calm down after doing it a few times. Then, you will have to learn how to concentrate not to awaken it will be easy to drift out of lucidity back into the REM mode.
This dream control is your springboard to start exploring the levels of consciousness which Seth is teaching you in Chapter 19, here. You have to want it and you have to practice. When the Second Coming gets here, then you will be a little bit better prepared for the teachings.
The Second Coming will be a world changing teacher. You will learn that the physical time you experience while awake is not quite what it seems to be and you will accelerate with the teachings much faster.
(continued)
00:00
reincarnation Oh pass are known to you
00:01
here and if some personal malady cannot
00:04
be saw from a one you may go to a to
00:06
discovering that it originated from
00:07
another existence this state is
00:10
distinguished by a slower breathing
00:12
pattern and unless other directions are
00:14
given by a somewhat lower temperature
00:16
and longer alpha waves a slower
00:18
frequency there is still relation to
00:21
environment however an awareness of it
00:23
this may be purposely blocked off for
00:25
greater efficiency but it is not
00:27
necessary
00:28
in many cases the eyes may be open for
00:30
example though it may be easier to close
00:33
them here sensitivity is quickened
00:35
without necessarily following the
00:37
methods given in a one the mental
00:40
physical and feeling aspects of past
00:42
personality will appear they may be
00:44
perceived in various ways according to
00:46
the characteristics of the individual
00:48
who was in this state this can be used
00:50
to discover the origin of an idea in the
00:52
past where to find anything that has
00:54
been lost there as long as it is within
00:56
your probability system directly beneath
01:00
this is a three you have an extension
01:03
again here dealing with mass issues
01:05
movements of land the history of your
01:07
planet as you know it the knowledge of
01:09
the races that inhabited it the history
01:11
of the animals the layers of gas and
01:14
coal and of the various ages that swept
01:16
across the planet and changed it a four
01:20
brings you to a level that is beneath
01:21
matter formations a level in which ideas
01:24
and concepts can be perceived although
01:26
their representations do not appear in
01:28
the present physical reality that you
01:29
know from this layer many of the deepest
01:32
inspirations come these ideas and
01:35
concepts having their own
01:36
electromagnetic identity nevertheless
01:38
appear as the symbolic landscape at this
01:41
level of consciousness this is difficult
01:43
to explain the thoughts do not appear as
01:46
pseudo images for example or assume any
01:49
pseudo materialization yet they are felt
01:51
vividly perceived and picked up by
01:53
portions of the brain those seemingly
01:55
unused portions for which science has
01:57
found no answer these ideas and concepts
02:00
obviously came from consciousness
02:02
however they represent incipient latent
02:05
developments that may or may not occur
02:07
in physical reality they may or may not
02:09
be perceived by any given individual the
02:12
character
02:13
take interest and abilities of the
02:14
personality involved we'll have much to
02:16
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtVv4XxiixA&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=42
https://www.sethlearningcenter.org/
You need to understand your own personal symbolism first to make best use of altered states. (Part 1 & 2) Everyone is different. It is the same with REM and lucid dream symbolism.
To get into these consciousness states, but they seem to vague, I suggest you use lucid dreaming to springboard into the levels described within this Chapter of Seth Speaks.
If you want to lucid dream just keep asking yourself to take conscious control of your dream. You can condition yourself to do this while away by asking yourself "Am I dreaming" when obviously you are awake, but the conditioning will get you to do that while REM dreaming and then, soon, boom.... you become conscious within a sleeping dream... it is really cool!
Once you are lucid within your dream, you will need to learn to concentrate not to wake up, but it will happen over and over until you calm down after doing it a few times. Then, you will have to learn how to concentrate not to awaken it will be easy to drift out of lucidity back into the REM mode.
This dream control is your springboard to start exploring the levels of consciousness which Seth is teaching you in Chapter 19, here. You have to want it and you have to practice. When the Second Coming gets here, then you will be a little bit better prepared for the teachings.
The Second Coming will be a world changing teacher. You will learn that the physical time you experience while awake is not quite what it seems to be and you will accelerate with the teachings much faster.
(continued)
00:00
reincarnation Oh pass are known to you
00:01
here and if some personal malady cannot
00:04
be saw from a one you may go to a to
00:06
discovering that it originated from
00:07
another existence this state is
00:10
distinguished by a slower breathing
00:12
pattern and unless other directions are
00:14
given by a somewhat lower temperature
00:16
and longer alpha waves a slower
00:18
frequency there is still relation to
00:21
environment however an awareness of it
00:23
this may be purposely blocked off for
00:25
greater efficiency but it is not
00:27
necessary
00:28
in many cases the eyes may be open for
00:30
example though it may be easier to close
00:33
them here sensitivity is quickened
00:35
without necessarily following the
00:37
methods given in a one the mental
00:40
physical and feeling aspects of past
00:42
personality will appear they may be
00:44
perceived in various ways according to
00:46
the characteristics of the individual
00:48
who was in this state this can be used
00:50
to discover the origin of an idea in the
00:52
past where to find anything that has
00:54
been lost there as long as it is within
00:56
your probability system directly beneath
01:00
this is a three you have an extension
01:03
again here dealing with mass issues
01:05
movements of land the history of your
01:07
planet as you know it the knowledge of
01:09
the races that inhabited it the history
01:11
of the animals the layers of gas and
01:14
coal and of the various ages that swept
01:16
across the planet and changed it a four
01:20
brings you to a level that is beneath
01:21
matter formations a level in which ideas
01:24
and concepts can be perceived although
01:26
their representations do not appear in
01:28
the present physical reality that you
01:29
know from this layer many of the deepest
01:32
inspirations come these ideas and
01:35
concepts having their own
01:36
electromagnetic identity nevertheless
01:38
appear as the symbolic landscape at this
01:41
level of consciousness this is difficult
01:43
to explain the thoughts do not appear as
01:46
pseudo images for example or assume any
01:49
pseudo materialization yet they are felt
01:51
vividly perceived and picked up by
01:53
portions of the brain those seemingly
01:55
unused portions for which science has
01:57
found no answer these ideas and concepts
02:00
obviously came from consciousness
02:02
however they represent incipient latent
02:05
developments that may or may not occur
02:07
in physical reality they may or may not
02:09
be perceived by any given individual the
02:12
character
02:13
take interest and abilities of the
02:14
personality involved we'll have much to
02:16
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NtVv4XxiixA&;list=PLPDTOFbrYdqDmU1dDayOyLYphGUeBvIHM&index=42
https://www.sethlearningcenter.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.