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'A Nazi from the Azov Regiment tried to leave Mariupol under the guise of a Civilian. Took advantage of the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant - 050222
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370 views • May 02, 2022
A Nazi from the Azov Regiment tried to leave Mariupol under the guise of a civilian
Some Nazis took advantage of the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant, but were detained at the filtration stage and are now testifying about their crimes
Some Nazis took advantage of the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant, but were detained at the filtration stage and are now testifying about their crimes
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