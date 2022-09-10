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A dream from my lovely Jesus like flash scenes on a screen of so many coming things for America and our world.
Isaiah 55:11 So shall my word be that goeth forth out of my mouth: it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereto I sent it.
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