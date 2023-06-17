DODGER STADIUM is empty. Even FREAK-A-ZOID Los Angeles cant stomach this evil.

DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience. Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced.
via Savanah Hernandez:
I spoke to a member of guest services and asked if the “sisters” would be getting anymore recognition or receive the Community Hero Award from the Dodgers on field.
He shared that far as he knows this announcement is all they would be receiving and we’ll see no more of the “sisters” tonight.
via Patrick Bet David:
Bad policies have consequences.
The Dodgers chose their ESG score over their true fans.
Notice how packed the stadium is.
It’s not!
And it’s a big game against the Giants.
It should be PACKED!
https://twitter.com/sav_says_/status/1669877241642385408?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.