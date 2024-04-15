Create New Account
Free Lung Biofield Clearing with 528 Hz tuning fork short - Fine-tuning on the Right Lung Back
In this short session I column out over the Right Lung with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork. Listening can help a person release aggressive energy they have been holding back regarding life situations and/or people. For more information see our website https://thelivingarts.xyz/blog.


Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap. Backgrounds from canva.com.

healthhealingholisticnatural healingelectromagneticenergy healingwellnessrelaxationmindfulnessmind body spiritsound healingconscious livingself-carelife balanceblockagesmindful meditationnature videosreleasing trapped emotionsstuck energiesclarify frequencyvibrational sound therapyovercoming angerovercoming aggressive energycoping with life situations and people

