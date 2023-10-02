Redacted | Ukrainian forces are laying down arms and surrendering en masse!
🔥🇺🇦 BREAKING: Ukrainian forces are laying down their Western-supplied arms and surrendering en masse! Using emergency radio frequencies, they're receiving food & medical care and even sharing critical intel with Russian forces.
Is this the final chapter? 📻
#ukraine #russia
@TheRedactedInc
https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1708616530915930374?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.