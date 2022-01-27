Hell is a hoax. Everyone will live with God and Christ, eventually.

Pinned by Rest_in_graceRest_in_grace11 days agoInstagram: rest_in_graceUniversal Reconciliation ⬇️1Tim 4:10: "(for for this are we toiling and being reproached), that we rely on the living God, Who is the Saviour of all mankind, especially of believers."God will save all mankind (1 Timothy 2:4-6) and God is in fact the Saviour of all mankind (1 Timothy 4:10,11). All mankind will have their lives justified and will be made righteous (Romans 5:18,19) and will be made alive beyond the reach of death, subjected to Christ and then God will be All in all mankind❌No trinity❌No free will❌No eternal tortureJohn 3:16: "For thus God loves the world, so that He gives His only-begotten Son, that everyone who is believing in Him should not be perishing, but may be having life eonian."To learn more about EONIAN life click link in my bio.The devil & his angels will be included at the final consummation when God will be all in all.saviourofall.orgconcordant.org