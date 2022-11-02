Who Exactly Is David DePape? Tucker Tarnishes the Narrative in 45 Seconds Flat

"Highly unsurprising thing about David pappy: he's also an illegal alien," stated Tucker.
"So, to restate, the perpetrator in this violent crime against Paul Pelosi is a mentally ill drug-addicted illegal alien nudist who takes hallucinogens and lives in a hippie school bus in Berkeley with a BLM banner and a pride flag out front.
So take those uncontested facts and let them rattle around your brain for a moment until a recognizable pattern emerges. What does this sound like to you?"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.