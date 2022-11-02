Create New Account
Who Exactly Is David DePape? Tucker Tarnishes the Narrative in 45 Seconds Flat
"Highly unsurprising thing about David pappy: he's also an illegal alien," stated Tucker.

"So, to restate, the perpetrator in this violent crime against Paul Pelosi is a mentally ill drug-addicted illegal alien nudist who takes hallucinogens and lives in a hippie school bus in Berkeley with a BLM banner and a pride flag out front.

So take those uncontested facts and let them rattle around your brain for a moment until a recognizable pattern emerges. What does this sound like to you?"

