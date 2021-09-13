© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Is #1 Security Threat to the USA!!, 3692
Follow
1
Share
Report
20 views • September 13, 2021
Sponsored by: BioTrust Collagen
Support your health today with Collagen!
CLICK HERE: http://www.HealthWithBill.com
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the growing anger across America as Joe Biden in revealed to be the greatest traitor in American history.
Here Biden is pictured yesterday at a 9/11 commemoration where he shouted back at the crowd hurling insults at him and the other three great American traitors of modern history; Bill & Hillary Clinton and Obama.
Later on Monday, as Mets and Yankees left a baseball game of New York rivals, they chanted in unison F… Joe Biden, just as hundreds of thousands of college football fans had on Saturday afternoon around the nation.
{insert]
On Sunday evening, former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, took to the airwaves on Mark Levin’s show on Sunday night and made some startling pronouncements about the traitor status of Joe Biden.
[insert]
DNI Ratcliffe is being way too polite, in my opinion. These are not a series of mistakes. Team Traitor is not batting zero. They are batting 100% because their goal is to destroy the United States and have two entities then fight over the scraps – the Muslim Brotherhood, headed by Obama, and team China, who currently holds the reins of power courtesy of the Traitor in Chief, Joe Biden.
Until the American news media awakens to these two essential facts, this string of “mistakes” will continue to go ahead with little resistance. Millions of mail-in ballots will continue to be printed out to rig our elections. Voting machines will continue to be connected to the internet and for some mysterious reasons, Democrats led by the 4 horsemen of the American apocalypse will continue to beat qualified patriotic American candidates until it is far too late to recover.
I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.
Support your health today with Collagen!
CLICK HERE: http://www.HealthWithBill.com
Good evening, I’m still reporting on the growing anger across America as Joe Biden in revealed to be the greatest traitor in American history.
Here Biden is pictured yesterday at a 9/11 commemoration where he shouted back at the crowd hurling insults at him and the other three great American traitors of modern history; Bill & Hillary Clinton and Obama.
Later on Monday, as Mets and Yankees left a baseball game of New York rivals, they chanted in unison F… Joe Biden, just as hundreds of thousands of college football fans had on Saturday afternoon around the nation.
{insert]
On Sunday evening, former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, took to the airwaves on Mark Levin’s show on Sunday night and made some startling pronouncements about the traitor status of Joe Biden.
[insert]
DNI Ratcliffe is being way too polite, in my opinion. These are not a series of mistakes. Team Traitor is not batting zero. They are batting 100% because their goal is to destroy the United States and have two entities then fight over the scraps – the Muslim Brotherhood, headed by Obama, and team China, who currently holds the reins of power courtesy of the Traitor in Chief, Joe Biden.
Until the American news media awakens to these two essential facts, this string of “mistakes” will continue to go ahead with little resistance. Millions of mail-in ballots will continue to be printed out to rig our elections. Voting machines will continue to be connected to the internet and for some mysterious reasons, Democrats led by the 4 horsemen of the American apocalypse will continue to beat qualified patriotic American candidates until it is far too late to recover.
I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.