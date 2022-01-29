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1/27/2022 Miles Guo: A guy who followed me in Hubei in the past was determined to become a CCP official to make a fortune when he was young and is now a member of the Politburo of the CCP. He is the most promising political star, but Xi Jinping and Wang Qishan will not let him go