The Eternal Consequences of Your Thoughts Sermon by John Lomacang

In this sermon produced by 3ABN, John Lomacang will share from the Bible how your thoughts have an eternal consequence. Thoughts create actions, actions create habits, habits create character, and character decides your destiny. If you yield your imagination to Christ He will send you divine aid and it will no longer be just your thoughts and imagination, but Christ in you.





