© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scientific Evidence from Autopsies Suggests Covid Vaccines Cause Attack on Body's Organs
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • December 12, 2021
WATCH VIDEO INCLUDED IN THIS ARTICLE: https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/10/scientific-evidence-suggests-the-covid-vaccines-reprogram-the-innate-immune-system/
German pathologists present microscopic evidence that covid jabs cause “lymphocyte riot” – leading to organ failure
German pathology professors Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lang held a press conference presenting ten autopsies of people who died shortly after taking Covid-19 vaccines.
The people in the study were all over the age of 50 and died at different intervals in the two weeks following their vaccination. After microscopically studying tissue samples of the deceased, the pathologists found something out of the ordinary, yet common among each sample.
The pathologists pinpoint the occurrence of a “lymphocyte riot” among the ten autopsied bodies. The pathologists found an obscene number of lymphocytes in several tissues, including the liver, kidneys, spleen, and the uterus. The lymphocytes aggressively attacked the tissue in these organs, causing organ damage.
This autoimmune nightmare is more than likely a life-threatening consequence of the Covid-19 vaccination. Burkhardt and two other pathologists confirmed that vaccines initiated this pathogenesis for five of the ten cases studied. In two of the cases, the vaccination was ruled a “probable” cause of death. One case is yet to be evaluated, and the other two deaths are “rather coincident” or “possibly” caused by the vaccine.
A German doctor, Professor Peter Schirmacher, investigated forty autopsies of people who died within two weeks of covid-19 vaccination. He showed microscopic details of severe tissue damage caused by the vaccines; he concluded that one third of the people died from the vaccination directly, either via cerebral vein thrombosis or autoimmune diseases.
Covid Injections reprogram the innate and adaptive immune system, lowering interferon levels against future infections
Many of the deaths post-vaccination are not attributed back to the vaccine because lymphocytic myocarditis is rarely detected macroscopically and is not recognised histologically. Even though this health issue is occurring more frequently in the young and the old following Covid-19 vaccination, lymphocytic myocarditis is often mistaken as a general infarction and blamed on other causes.
German pathologists present microscopic evidence that covid jabs cause “lymphocyte riot” – leading to organ failure
German pathology professors Arne Burkhardt and Walter Lang held a press conference presenting ten autopsies of people who died shortly after taking Covid-19 vaccines.
The people in the study were all over the age of 50 and died at different intervals in the two weeks following their vaccination. After microscopically studying tissue samples of the deceased, the pathologists found something out of the ordinary, yet common among each sample.
The pathologists pinpoint the occurrence of a “lymphocyte riot” among the ten autopsied bodies. The pathologists found an obscene number of lymphocytes in several tissues, including the liver, kidneys, spleen, and the uterus. The lymphocytes aggressively attacked the tissue in these organs, causing organ damage.
This autoimmune nightmare is more than likely a life-threatening consequence of the Covid-19 vaccination. Burkhardt and two other pathologists confirmed that vaccines initiated this pathogenesis for five of the ten cases studied. In two of the cases, the vaccination was ruled a “probable” cause of death. One case is yet to be evaluated, and the other two deaths are “rather coincident” or “possibly” caused by the vaccine.
A German doctor, Professor Peter Schirmacher, investigated forty autopsies of people who died within two weeks of covid-19 vaccination. He showed microscopic details of severe tissue damage caused by the vaccines; he concluded that one third of the people died from the vaccination directly, either via cerebral vein thrombosis or autoimmune diseases.
Covid Injections reprogram the innate and adaptive immune system, lowering interferon levels against future infections
Many of the deaths post-vaccination are not attributed back to the vaccine because lymphocytic myocarditis is rarely detected macroscopically and is not recognised histologically. Even though this health issue is occurring more frequently in the young and the old following Covid-19 vaccination, lymphocytic myocarditis is often mistaken as a general infarction and blamed on other causes.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.