UFO angel hair or a spider floating web from ceiling light gap 2023 Jan
TheOutThereChannel
Published Yesterday |
#spider #uap #illusion Cool... as we were talking about how web can show oddly in the air and not see the thread.. unless light hits it right. Angel Hair from UAP or have I a nasty bug in my bedroom?

angelufoufosillusionhairwebsilkspidertrickuapthread

