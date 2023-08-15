Create New Account
Maui 'Wildfires'
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

Theft Of Sacred Hawaiian Land

* There could be (much) more to the story than a land grab.

* If you’re open-minded, here is another perspective.

* One thing is certain: the mainstream narrative is a psy-op.


Reese Reports | 14 August 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64dabe5f4258a36c0b230507

Keywords
false flagevilnew world orderhawaiiglobalismtyrannymauiarsoninside jobgreg reeseradicalismnihilismwildfirefirestormdirected energy weaponlahainascorched earthmanufactured crisisgreat resetcoordinated attackmalevolenceenvironmental terrorismclimate terrorismeco-terrorismtargeted attack

