© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Exact moment Lila Rose won the debate with Destiny
#LBaC 👼
Source: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/82eXFPMA3No
Thumbnail: https://www.liveaction.org/news/lila-rose-pro-abortion-commentator-preborn-corpse/
Suffer the Little Children: Mike Pence’s Disturbing Connections to the Teen Treatment Industry
When I was fifteen, my parents sent me to Escuela Caribe, a fundamentalist Christian reform school in the Dominican Republic. At this…
https://medium.com/@DJSugi/suffer-the-little-children-mike-pences-disturbing-connections-to-the-teen-treatment-industry-f6e6e917f8cf
Christian Athletes(Chris✞hlete™️) on Instagram: - _christhlete on January 11, 2025: "Even after a tough loss to Ohio State in the college football semifinals, Texas CB Jahdae Barron still used his presser to talk about Jesus…