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Truckers going on strike !
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154 views • November 10, 2020
Truckers going on strike ! “November 29th , we park and don’t move . It’s the day we take this country back . It’s our time . We say what happens." Not good, they are right, but this will make things worse. Strike the democrat run cities.
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