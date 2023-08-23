Create New Account
Maui Chief of Police is ALSO the Coroner
The same police chief, who was the incident commander for the Las Vegas Shooting, who was just put on as Police chief of Maui before the disaster IS ALSO THE CORONER for the area?!?! WHAT?!

The chief of police or his authorized subordinate of the counties of Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, and the medical examiner of the city and county of Honolulu, shall, ex officio, be the coroner for his respective county. Haw. Rev. Stat. § 841-1.

Maui Fires – John Pelletier is also the Coroner – How Convenient?

https://www.cdc.gov/phlp/publications/coroner/hawaii.html

Source : https://citizenwatchreport.com/maui-chief-of-police-is-also-the-coroner/

