Amanda Grace | Monkeypox, the WHO's Global Power Play, & the Danger of Passive Pastors

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Watch the ENTIRE FULL Length Interview with Robin Bullock with Todd Coconato At: https://rumble.com/v179dpp-guest-robin-bullock-this-is-what-they-want-to-do-next....html
Learn More About Amanda Grace Today At: https://rumble.com/c/c-566727
Learn More About Pastor Leon Benjamin Today At: https://therealremnantchurch.com/
Read Ephesians Chapter 6 today at: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ephesians%206&version=KJV
Read Chapter 8 of Joshua today to Learn About the Battle of Ai - https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/1611_Joshua-Chapter-8/
WHO consultation sets research priorities for monkeypox https://www.who.int/news/item/03-06-2022-who-consultations-sets-research-priorities-for-monkeypox
Rich Strike Won and the Winning # Was 21 - https://www.kentuckyderby.com/horses/rich-strike
The World Health Organization - “Monkeypox virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding. The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.” - https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2022-DON385
Daniel 10:13 - “13 But the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days: but, lo, Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me; and I remained there with the kings of Persia.”
21 Day Quarantine Recommended for those with Monkeypox