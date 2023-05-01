https://gettr.com/post/p2fnpqe5cf5
Mr. Miles Guo, being CCP enemy number one, now remaining behind the bar, is a big, loud wake-up call to the American people. CCP's infiltration is nothing new. CCP's infiltration has completely weaponized this country's justice system.
郭先生作为中共的头号敌人被扣押在拘留所。这是对美国人民的一个巨大而响亮的警钟，中共的渗透并不是什么新鲜事。中共的渗透已将这个国家的司法系统完全武器化。
@DaveRobbins @VinceStegall @DougNorvell
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #Endtimeshow #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp
