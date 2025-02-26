Bioweapon Fog Confirmed - Lisa McGee

Media Zeee

Researcher Lisa McGee joins Maria Zeee to discuss confirmed discovery of the same bacteria that was used in a 1950's Bioweapon attack in the U.S. now being found in Florida "fog," with the same "fog" phenomenon spreading across the world right in time for the "bird flu" and new "pandemic" out of China hype! The difference between 1950 and now? AI.





If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:





https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII





Website:





https://www.zeeemedia.com





View Hope & Tivon's EMF protection products and more via this link:





https://ftwproject.com/ref/468





Begin your journey to uncompromised privacy and save up to $500 on Zeee Media Above Phone Bundles. Visit Above Phone: https://abovephone.com/maria/





If you're in Australia, visit Gold Bullion Australia (Gold Stackers) today and consider securing your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion:





https://www.goldbullionaustralia.com.au/?utm_source_zeeemedia&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=zeeemedia





Buy Stockman Steaks' GUARANTEED mRNA-free, non-GMO, hormone-free meat for your family and support Aussie Farmers today:





https://stockmansteaks.com.au/maria





If you're in the U.S., visit https://www.kepm.com/maria and consider safeguarding your paper assets using affordable silver and gold bullion bars and coins with minimal premiums and commissions.





If you're in the US or Canada, get 10% off high-quality storable food and heirloom seeds with Heaven's Harvest: https://heavensharvest.com/pages/zeee





To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:





https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE