Bioweapon Fog Confirmed - Lisa McGee
What is happening
What is happening
429 views • 2 months ago

Media Zeee

Researcher Lisa McGee joins Maria Zeee to discuss confirmed discovery of the same bacteria that was used in a 1950's Bioweapon attack in the U.S. now being found in Florida "fog," with the same "fog" phenomenon spreading across the world right in time for the "bird flu" and new "pandemic" out of China hype! The difference between 1950 and now? AI.


