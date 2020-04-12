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Coronavirus insanity - Excessive police brutality
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107 views • April 12, 2020
Little Stasi Gestapo man loses it, watch the whole body language of this cop. This kind of crap is happening all over the world right now, just because people leave their houses ... People need to wake up and smell the coffee, enough is enough ...
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