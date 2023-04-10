Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 10, 2023 - ASSUME CRASH POSITIONS because it's all coming down

0:00 End Times

12:02 Rubik's Cube

16:57 Shootings

23:30 GOLD-BACKED digital currency

28:40 Digital Currency

36:56 Commercial Property

41:20 Twitter vs Substack

49:40 Depopulation

1:00:05 McDonald's

1:01:18 US Secrets





- The collapse is accelerating on all fronts: finance, culture, energy, war

- Depositors pulled $65 billion out of US banks in just one week

- Maternity wards are closing across the country as depopulation accelerates

- $1.5 trillion in commercial real estate debt will collapse many banks

- Huge crash in commercial real estate now imminent: Up to 40% price collapse

- ECB president LaGarde says CBDCs will be used to control people

- Texas may launch a gold-backed digital currency to compete with the collapsing dollar

- Why people are FLEEING Portland, Oregon in record numbers

- The trans agenda to cause violence and chaos across America

- Why corporate brands are committing SUICIDE to push trans lunacy

- Leaked military documents prove the USA is planning to start WWIII





