Glenn DEBUNKS CNN article on 'White Christian Nationalists'

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Glenn Beck
Jul 28, 2022 CNN is back at it, spreading more lies than you can count. In fact, its recent article titled “An 'imposter Christianity' is threatening American democracy” was so bad, it made Glenn’s eyes bleed. CNN supports the article’s premise — that American Christianity is being overrun by radical, White Christian nationalists — with far-left thinkers and biased New York Times’ bestsellers. So, Glenn debunks it all, conducting an EPIC TAKEDOWN of the article with facts from history that PROVE ‘everything CNN Is contending here is WRONG.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31GXQQ3LBuk