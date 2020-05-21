Jonny & History Getting Wrong

Hi! Our history is completely fabricated. Our real history is what we lived yesterday. Moreover, Once again, remember we(all) can see what we don't see. All commercial, all movie, all kind of musics, all TV talk Shows has a message inside on it voluntary or not. Our world is NOT what we think it is. Commercial and stuff needs JUST good eyes to see and good ear to listen their sounds. Alice can feel both and have decided to share. Welcome to their(controllers) world. Since the history is NOT we learned at books, the real history is what YOU lived yesterday.



Please! Do your own research and seek the truth. YouTube(Purge) Recommended Channels: Peekay Censored, Philipp Druzhinin, Dr Crrow777, The devil's playground Channel, Mind unveiled, UAP Channel, AstroNOT ii, Mistery History, Newearth, Hoax Reality, That's Impossible, FeedYourMind2, Aplanetruth 4u, JaydreamerZ, Eric Dubay, Natuber Tv, Celebre Truth, John Thor, Flat Water, Justinian Deception, Truth Center, Taboo Conspiracy, Strange than fiction, David Wick, 13 They Live 23, Dont Sphere the Truth, Russianvids, Flat Water, White Rabbit, Ball Busters, know_more_news, Newearth, TruthStream Midia, ODD TV, Flat Earth Paradise, Before its too late.



PLEASE!PLEASE! Do you your part! When you make a video, just tell the name of other Channels. YouTube Purge is hidden the truth and some channels become difficult to find out!



Hugs and kises!



Alice F Blase

SaiaDaMatrix©Corp