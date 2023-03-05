Michael Jenkins, Chairman of The Washington Times Holdings: Communism denies God and denies freedom of religion. Therefore, there can be no freedom under the Chinese Communist Party

https://gettr.com/post/p2aiwg03f6a

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/04/2023 Nicole interviews Michael Jenkins(GETTR: @Washtimes), Chairman of The Washington Times Holdings: Communism denies God and denies freedom of religion. Therefore, there can be no freedom under the Chinese Communist Party. The Marxist communist ideology that the CCP is founded on is not something that you can work with or negotiate with, and they ultimately want to dominate the world, which will take away freedom from everyone.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/04/2023 妮可采访华盛顿时报控股公司董事长迈克尔·詹金斯(GETTR: @Washtimes)：共产主义否认上帝，否定宗教自由。因此，中共治下不可能有自由。中共所依据的马克思共产主义意识形态，不是你可以与之合作或谈判的东西，他们最终想要主宰世界，这将夺走所有人的自由。



