SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 28NOV22 - Rita Panahi: FULL INTERVIEW: Dr Jordan Peterson on COVID Hysteria and the Culture Wars
Delacabra
Published Yesterday |

Clinical psychologist, author and public intellectual Dr Jordan Peterson sits down with Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi for a wide-ranging exclusive interview which covers toxic femininity, climate change activism, Islam, Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter, COVID hysteria, the culture wars and how conservatives can fight back.

Keywords
feminismclimate changetwitterislamelon muskjordan petersonhysteriaculture warsky newscovidcovid hysteriasky news australiarita panahielon musk twittersocietal disagreementsocietal polarizationsocietal values

