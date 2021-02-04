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Climate Czar Gina McCarthy says: "Clean Energy" is cheaper than Fossil Fuels (read description)
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91 views • February 04, 2021
FYI: Electric cars run off electricity, electricity provided by a power plant, a power plant that runs primarily off coal. Which is a worse pollutant then a gas powered engine.
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