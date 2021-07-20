© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Biometric ID Endgame - Rockefeller Lockstep - Information Suppression!
Follow
2
Share
Report
138 views • July 20, 2021
Because a few are addicted to the narcotic of power like hopeless opium junkies the new normal dictates that freedom must be relegated to the dust bin of history.
But it isn’t merely a temporary tyranny. These lunatics are driving humanity towards the end game implementation of the biometric I.D. Enslavement plan war gamed 11 years ago by the Rockefeller Foundation’s Operation Lockstep which has almost completely unfolded as it was written. The implementation of a full blown biometric ID system won’t merely address the fears of the COVID cult. It will enslave humanity in utilizing numerous levels of technocracy.
But it isn’t merely a temporary tyranny. These lunatics are driving humanity towards the end game implementation of the biometric I.D. Enslavement plan war gamed 11 years ago by the Rockefeller Foundation’s Operation Lockstep which has almost completely unfolded as it was written. The implementation of a full blown biometric ID system won’t merely address the fears of the COVID cult. It will enslave humanity in utilizing numerous levels of technocracy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.