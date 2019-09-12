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Cerberus: The Three Headed Dog of the Underworld - Mythological Bestiary #05
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146 views • September 12, 2019
Greek Mythology: Cerberus: The Three headed Dog of the Underworld - Mythological Bestiary
Wiki: In Greek mythology, Cerberus, often called the "hound of Hades", is the multi-headed monster that guards the gates of the Underworld to prevent the souls from leaving. Cerberus was the offspring of the monsters Echidna and Typhon, and is generally described as having three heads, the serpent for a tail, and snakes protruding from parts of his body.
Voice: Michael Nakhiengchanh
Music: Final Count of Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution License (https: //creativecommons.org/licenses/ ...) Source: http: //incompetech.com/music/royalty-... Artist: http : //incompetech.com/
Wiki: In Greek mythology, Cerberus, often called the "hound of Hades", is the multi-headed monster that guards the gates of the Underworld to prevent the souls from leaving. Cerberus was the offspring of the monsters Echidna and Typhon, and is generally described as having three heads, the serpent for a tail, and snakes protruding from parts of his body.
Voice: Michael Nakhiengchanh
Music: Final Count of Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution License (https: //creativecommons.org/licenses/ ...) Source: http: //incompetech.com/music/royalty-... Artist: http : //incompetech.com/
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