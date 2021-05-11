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BYE-DUN ABOUT TO BOARD "A PLANE"
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1204 views • May 11, 2021
Look closely, Biden pulls up in filthy SUV. The guy standing by SUV door is in jeans and work boots?! Red carpet is for press. Biden gets no red carpet. Plane he boards is tail number 90017. I believe this may be a VIP plane..possibly the old AF1 but I am thinking VIP. Plane seems smaller. Plane smokes when engines are started. Many clues he is not president. Do you really think you are watching an elected President that's currently in office? Hhmmm think again. This is NOT AF1 plane.
Also, Notice the fake marines standing at the stairs have no crows on their jacket collars...Their crows are worn for identification on their coats.
Also, Notice the fake marines standing at the stairs have no crows on their jacket collars...Their crows are worn for identification on their coats.
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