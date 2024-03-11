Create New Account
Woke communist pastor pushing VAXX poison injections
Published 19 hours ago

"Rev. Aaron: You Have A Spot, Take Your Shot"

Jan 11, 2021

"Reverend Darryl Aaron of Greensboro encourages everyone, particularly historically marginalized populations, to get the COVID-19 vaccine once it's their turn. For more information, visit yourspotyourshot.nc.gov."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=diPEIBS7AhI

Mirrored - bootcamp

north carolinapastorreverend

