Anti-aging, ET History, Child Trafficking in Space & US Congress UFO Disclosure Hearing

Michael Salla
July 29, 2023
Week in Review July 29, 2023 - Anti-aging technology, Conversation with Thor Han, South Shore Origin 2 on Child trafficking in space, Whistleblowers brief Congress on UFOs and reverse engineering ET technologies, US Senate passes National Defense Authorization Act, and Intelligence Authorization Act with UAP provisions, and why is Congress pushing UFO legislation now after decades of silence?
For Dr. Michael Salla’s Twitter Feed with links to all stories discussed in this Week in Review, visit: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S1SoGbuCg-E
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.