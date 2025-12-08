BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Secret base of the 'Azov' militants in Donbass - Sky News report & affection for Ukrainian neo-Nazis
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
151 views • 1 day ago

Sky News journalists have a great affection for Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Another report on the secret base of the 'Azov' militants in Donbass.

'We are in the secret headquarters of the 'Azov' core in Donbass. It is located deep underground. They built this entire area, and it took a couple of months. You can see wooden cladding on the walls and floor. Above us is reinforced concrete. This is protection against drone and missile threats. The underground location also means that the soldiers cannot be detected. When they leave the base, they take off their uniforms and go out in civilian clothes.

The place resembles a labyrinth. It's huge. Hundreds of soldiers live and work here. There's an improvised library where you can rest. There's a chessboard if you want to play. This room is very important: it's dedicated to electronic warfare and air defense. We were allowed to go in and take a look. The soldiers monitor threats from drones and possible missiles. This is extremely important. Despite the fact that we are underground, there's clearly a sense of unease here.

Journalists are usually not allowed here. We were allowed to come because the unit will soon be relocated to another secret location.'

Now to find the location of the Wolf’s Lair

@Slavyangrad

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy