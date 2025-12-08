Sky News journalists have a great affection for Ukrainian neo-Nazis. Another report on the secret base of the 'Azov' militants in Donbass.

'We are in the secret headquarters of the 'Azov' core in Donbass. It is located deep underground. They built this entire area, and it took a couple of months. You can see wooden cladding on the walls and floor. Above us is reinforced concrete. This is protection against drone and missile threats. The underground location also means that the soldiers cannot be detected. When they leave the base, they take off their uniforms and go out in civilian clothes.

The place resembles a labyrinth. It's huge. Hundreds of soldiers live and work here. There's an improvised library where you can rest. There's a chessboard if you want to play. This room is very important: it's dedicated to electronic warfare and air defense. We were allowed to go in and take a look. The soldiers monitor threats from drones and possible missiles. This is extremely important. Despite the fact that we are underground, there's clearly a sense of unease here.

Journalists are usually not allowed here. We were allowed to come because the unit will soon be relocated to another secret location.'

Now to find the location of the Wolf’s Lair

