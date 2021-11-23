Coronavirus Covid-19 Pandemic - Predictive Programming - Kovid Kapoor Double-cross Mask - By RV Truth

Predictive programming?



Because this video was censored on Youtube:



About a year (date: March 28, 2019) before covid-19 was considered a pandemic (date: March 11, 2020) in the fashion television show entitled "Project Runway", episode 03 - season 17 , a clothing designer named "Kovid Kapoor" presented a costume/outfit with a Scottish plaid print fabric, where the use of a mask was part of this design.



Important: the fabric of the mask in question ended up forming a double cross on the model's face, which in English means: deceive or betray = "double-cross" - deceive or betray who? ...the populations of the world?



Many were the "fact-checking" departments of the big information/news companies that rushed to explain why the designer was called Kovid (explanation given: name of Indian origin that is associated with the words "expert"; "academic" and "wise"); why he insisted on using a mask in the outfit/costume he made (explanation given: it was, according to him, due to air pollution that is suffocating our environment) and why when they asked the members of the jury about their opinion on the mask someone replied "it's sick!" (explanation given: it has nothing to do with the word "sick" and yes it has all to do with the fact that the costume/outfit is perfect as a whole).



Never forget: whoever controls the social system/matrix = psychopathic human rats loves anagram/word games + plausible explanation games.



Linguistic curiosity: omicron variant = moronic variant = idiotic/stupid/imbecile variant - o-m-i-c-r-o-n = m-o-r-o-n-i-c (don't forget: "omicron" is a Greek letter that derives from the Phoenician letter "ayin" which means "eye").



Delta + Omicron (variants) = d-e-l-t-a + o-m-i-c-r-o-n = media control - coincidence? ...are you a coincidence theorist?



Flurona: simultaneous infection of influenza virus + coronavirus - flurona = 33 in the pythagorean numerology and 32 in the chaldean numerology - 32 is 2 times 3 = 33 = order out of chaos for those behind the release of the covid-19 pandemic.



IHU (variant) = I-H-U = I-8-U = I-E.'.3-U = I-33-U = I hypnotize you with the motto order out of chaos = "ordo ab chao" - I-H-U = I hypnotize you!



If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:



www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com



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