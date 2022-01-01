Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Awakening (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.19.15)

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Today's topic is: 'The Awakening.'
Dr Daniels reveals evidence that Americans are waking up and taking effective measures to save themselves from the Medical Industrial Complex. Tune in as Dr Daniels shares the good news as well as the retaliation strategies of the Medical Industrial Complex. Get the information you need to prepare your counter measures.
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