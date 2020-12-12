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GLOBAL DRUG CARTELS AND THEY EXPECT DEATHS BUT NO NEED TO WORRY...WTF!
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230 views • December 12, 2020
GLOBAL DRUG CARTELS AND THEY EXPECT DEATHS BUT NO NEED TO WORRY...WTF! ,, If you thought for a moment this was not about depopulation, think again. They are already covering their butts when people start dying…
QUOTE ,, There's definitely evidence that capitalism at its most ruthless rewards psychopathic behavior. When you look at the worst corners of the American health insurance industry or the sub-prime banking market, it really feels like the more psychopathically someone behaves, the more it's rewarded. Jon Ronson
QUOTE ,, There's definitely evidence that capitalism at its most ruthless rewards psychopathic behavior. When you look at the worst corners of the American health insurance industry or the sub-prime banking market, it really feels like the more psychopathically someone behaves, the more it's rewarded. Jon Ronson
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