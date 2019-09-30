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How To Make OZONE (O3) Water at Home! - OZONE@HOME
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116 views • September 30, 2019
How to make ozone (O3) water at home - OZONE@HOME. Let's learn how to create ozone water. Ozonated water which is a great way to increase the OPP's.
http://O3academy.com/
**** GET YOUR O3 POWER BUNDLE: ****
Ozone Shop: https://healthytobe.com/product/o3-po...
It's a very powerful way to bring in a lot of oxygens to mobilize your immune system and to rebalance all the gut bacteria from drinking ozonated water but you can also fill it with a spray and spray superficial on two wounds. You can wash your shower with it. You can disinfect areas, you can the washboard, you know your cutting board in the kitchen.
How to create Ozone water at home without any risk or danger to your health. When inhaled, ozone can damage the lungs. Relatively low amounts of ozone can cause chest pain, coughing, shortness of breath and, throat irritation. It may also worsen chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma as well as compromise the ability of the body to fight respiratory infections.
TRULY HEAL O3 Starter Kit
Get the maximum from your Ozone generator with the TRULY HEAL O3 Starter Kit. It contains everything you need to start many effective treatments at home. All elements can be used repeatedly and if you need fresh catheters or Ozone insufflation bags you can order them separately here.
There is actually no difference in the quality of Oxygen between medical (99.8% clean) and industrial (99.5% clean) The big difference is the connector at the bottle and the paperwork associated with medical oxygen.
So if you do not have a prescription do not worry and get the industrial regulator. The main effects of Ozone (O3) are that it kills pathogens like virus, bacteria, mold, yeast, and fungi. It is commonly used for industrial air purification. Medically applied O3 also affects solid tumors and floating cancer stem cells in the blood.
The tiny amount of Ozone that is used during a treatment will not clean all of the patient's blood, it rather kills the pathogens that directly get in contact with O3 and these dead cells then act as a vaccine which stimulates your immune system to attack the pathogen.
As soon as Ozone has reacted with any of the pathogens it converts into O2 – Oxygen which is used by the mitochondria of all other cells. Ozone is an oxidative treatment which increases oxygen uptake into the blood.
http://O3academy.com/
**** GET YOUR O3 POWER BUNDLE: ****
Ozone Shop: https://healthytobe.com/product/o3-po...
**** FOLLOW US: ****
Website: http://O3academy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trulyhealnow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrulyHeal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/O3academy/
Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+MAXawareness
http://O3academy.com/
**** GET YOUR O3 POWER BUNDLE: ****
Ozone Shop: https://healthytobe.com/product/o3-po...
It's a very powerful way to bring in a lot of oxygens to mobilize your immune system and to rebalance all the gut bacteria from drinking ozonated water but you can also fill it with a spray and spray superficial on two wounds. You can wash your shower with it. You can disinfect areas, you can the washboard, you know your cutting board in the kitchen.
How to create Ozone water at home without any risk or danger to your health. When inhaled, ozone can damage the lungs. Relatively low amounts of ozone can cause chest pain, coughing, shortness of breath and, throat irritation. It may also worsen chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma as well as compromise the ability of the body to fight respiratory infections.
TRULY HEAL O3 Starter Kit
Get the maximum from your Ozone generator with the TRULY HEAL O3 Starter Kit. It contains everything you need to start many effective treatments at home. All elements can be used repeatedly and if you need fresh catheters or Ozone insufflation bags you can order them separately here.
There is actually no difference in the quality of Oxygen between medical (99.8% clean) and industrial (99.5% clean) The big difference is the connector at the bottle and the paperwork associated with medical oxygen.
So if you do not have a prescription do not worry and get the industrial regulator. The main effects of Ozone (O3) are that it kills pathogens like virus, bacteria, mold, yeast, and fungi. It is commonly used for industrial air purification. Medically applied O3 also affects solid tumors and floating cancer stem cells in the blood.
The tiny amount of Ozone that is used during a treatment will not clean all of the patient's blood, it rather kills the pathogens that directly get in contact with O3 and these dead cells then act as a vaccine which stimulates your immune system to attack the pathogen.
As soon as Ozone has reacted with any of the pathogens it converts into O2 – Oxygen which is used by the mitochondria of all other cells. Ozone is an oxidative treatment which increases oxygen uptake into the blood.
http://O3academy.com/
**** GET YOUR O3 POWER BUNDLE: ****
Ozone Shop: https://healthytobe.com/product/o3-po...
**** FOLLOW US: ****
Website: http://O3academy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trulyhealnow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrulyHeal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/O3academy/
Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+MAXawareness
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