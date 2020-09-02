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New CDC Data Explained 99.96% Survival
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95 views • September 02, 2020
The latest data released by CDC showing that only 6% of all Covid deaths were actually from Covid. Over 5000 of the covid deaths were from poisoning for example. The inflated covid death count includes people with 2.5 comorbidities and the vast percentage of fatalities were among people well along in years. J.P. explains the current data as only he can.
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