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Prophetic Warning to The Bride of Christ
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635 views • June 07, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-to-the-bride-of-christ/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "At end of May, I received two Dreams. Then two days later, while praying I received a message that also reinforced the warning to The Bride of Christ."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-to-the-bride-of-christ/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "At end of May, I received two Dreams. Then two days later, while praying I received a message that also reinforced the warning to The Bride of Christ."
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