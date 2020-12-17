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Simon Dixon: The New Great Depression, The New Bretton Woods, & How to Survive
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254 views • December 17, 2020
Bitcoiner and co-founder of "Bnk to the Future" Simon Dixon discusses the "New Great Depression" and the various iterations of a "New Bretton Woods" proposed by actors such as the IMF and WEF. He believes World War 3 will be fought with "Financial Weapons of Mass Destruction" (FWMDs) and that the future will be one of less privacy and more technocratic control as central banks roll out digital currencies and get rid of cash. However, he sees opportunity and hope in the crypto space. As all nations become more "socialist", he views the virtual crypto and FinTech space as the last remaining capitalist stronghold. His investment platform and Retirement Plan B can help you navigate the storms ahead.
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
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Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Website
Retirement Plan B https://www.retirementplanb.com
Bnk to the Future https://bnktothefuture.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SimonDixonBF
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/SimonDixonTwitt
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SimonDixonBF
Telegram https://t.me/simondixonchannel
Books
Bank to the Future: Protect your Future before Governments Go Bust https://www.amazon.com/Bank-Future-Protect-before-Governments/dp/1907720375
About Simon Dixon
Simon is an ex-investment banker turned Bitcoiner (now regarded as an OG in the Bitcoin space). He is an active FinTech, Blockchain & Bitcoin angel investor with investments in Bitfinex, BitPay, Coinbase, Kraken, Circle, BitStamp and over 100 others. You will find Simon regularly quoted & appearing in much of the major press & media including BBC, FT, CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal to mention a few.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Website
Retirement Plan B https://www.retirementplanb.com
Bnk to the Future https://bnktothefuture.com
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/SimonDixonBF
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/SimonDixonTwitt
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SimonDixonBF
Telegram https://t.me/simondixonchannel
Books
Bank to the Future: Protect your Future before Governments Go Bust https://www.amazon.com/Bank-Future-Protect-before-Governments/dp/1907720375
About Simon Dixon
Simon is an ex-investment banker turned Bitcoiner (now regarded as an OG in the Bitcoin space). He is an active FinTech, Blockchain & Bitcoin angel investor with investments in Bitfinex, BitPay, Coinbase, Kraken, Circle, BitStamp and over 100 others. You will find Simon regularly quoted & appearing in much of the major press & media including BBC, FT, CNBC, Reuters, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal to mention a few.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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