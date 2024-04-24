Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 15, 2024

Episode 2259 - The real reason for COVID passports -What is the WHO planning next? -who is responsible for your safety? -Never go to crime scene number 2 -Why is the infant death rate going up? -Ashwagandha and its benefits. -Are we going to have another false flag here in the United States? -Was the death rate higher with those that have RSV that took the COVID vaccine? -If the shot was so amazing then why were people mandated to get it? -What are the side effects of the drugs that you are taking? -The importance of doing a task and spending time outside. -What is the true reason for digital devices for kids? -Are trafficking and social media platforms linked? -Will we need a tax stamp to eat meat in the future? -Are you on health masters basic healthy lifestyle kit?

