DICKY BARRETT’S DEFIANT RETURN TO KIMMEL LIVE
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


April 5, 2024


‘The Defiant’s recent performance on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE sparked controversy amongst fans and followers. ‘The Defiant’ Front man and former resident announcer for Jimmy Kimmel LIVE, Dicky Barrett, discusses the band’s appearance and his return to the show, where he ended a nearly 2-decade-long gig amidst the COVID pandemic.


#JimmyKimmel #DickyBarrett #TheDefiant #JimmyKimmelLive


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4np13i-dicky-barretts-defiant-return-to-kimmel-live.html

