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666 | Microsoft Cryptocurrency Patent
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143 views • August 19, 2020
Will Bill be able to surpass Aldous Huxley imagination?
ODD TV presents how Bill Gates will try to transform himself from being a billionaire computer programmer, to be the major slave owner in the human history. Will Bill be able to surpass Aldous Huxley imagination…???
The mark of the beast has been patented to Microsoft and given an id number
1. WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.
ODD TV sources:
Patent info: https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2... https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/...
Microsoft Marina Abramovic "The Life" Ad: https://vimeo.com/403857544
Suport 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧: https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
ODD TV presents how Bill Gates will try to transform himself from being a billionaire computer programmer, to be the major slave owner in the human history. Will Bill be able to surpass Aldous Huxley imagination…???
The mark of the beast has been patented to Microsoft and given an id number
1. WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
Human body activity associated with a task provided to a user may be used in a mining process of a cryptocurrency system. A server may provide a task to a device of a user which is communicatively coupled to the server. A sensor communicatively coupled to or comprised in the device of the user may sense body activity of the user. Body activity data may be generated based on the sensed body activity of the user. The cryptocurrency system communicatively coupled to the device of the user may verify if the body activity data satisfies one or more conditions set by the cryptocurrency system, and award cryptocurrency to the user whose body activity data is verified.
ODD TV sources:
Patent info: https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2... https://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/...
Microsoft Marina Abramovic "The Life" Ad: https://vimeo.com/403857544
Suport 𝐎.𝐃.𝐃 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐚𝐧: https://www.patreon.com/ODDTV
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Keywords
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