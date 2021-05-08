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American Troops in Invisibility Cloaks in Iraq? - Real or Fake?
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213 views • May 08, 2021
Very interesting piece of video showing allegedly American Troops wearing so called invisibility cloaks. Judge it by yourself. The fact is that such equipment already exists and may have been used on the battlefields around the world.
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