WHY RESTRICT CHILD PORN BUT NOT GUNS?

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He wants to make you believe that having the right to own a gun is the same as raping a child and sexually abusing defenceless little ones.
Link To Article
https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2022/6/7/23152759/gun-restrictions-rights-second-amendment-mass-school-shootings-violence-child-porn-pornography