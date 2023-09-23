Create New Account
Tom MacDonald + Adam Calhoun : "Your America" -- Powerful Song + Reaction
Recharge Freedom
Published Yesterday

Tom MacDonald and Adam Calhoun, "your America" song is very powerful and firmly states that we will resist the leftist takeover of our great country. Here is the song and a reaction to it.#youramerica #woke #tommacdonald #adamcalhoun #reaction


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.

