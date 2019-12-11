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🔴Banning Foreign Home Buyers🔴yes or nO ??
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13 views • December 11, 2019
⛔Canadian home prices continue to rise, particularly in Toronto and Vancouver. How much of an impact do foreign buyers have on the astronomical prices? Long-time realtor Bob Hutchings argues they are playing a significant role in making homes unaffordable for too many young people, while Philip Cross of the Macdonald-Laurier Institute says the real culprit is a lack of supply to meet the demand of immigrants flocking to Canada’s largest cities .
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