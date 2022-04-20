[419 5th Anniversary] Mr. Miles Guo revealed how he entrapped Sasha Gong, the CCP’s professional spy, 5 years ago. April 19, 2017, is the day that marked the advent of Mr. Guo on the world stage

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[419 5th Anniversary]4/19/2022 Mr. Miles Guo revealed how he entrapped Sasha Gong, the CCP’s professional spy, 5 years ago. April 19, 2017, is the day that marked the advent of Mr. Guo on the world stage. With one foot stepping on the so-called Interpol and the other on the VOA, Mr. Guo soared up into the clouds to directly deal a fatal blow to the CCP’s power center – the Zhongnanhai Pit